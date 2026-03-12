Report: Detroit Lions Had to Beat Out AFC Team to Keep Malcolm Rodriguez

The Detroit Lions managed to retain one of their familiar defensive contributors this offseason, and it turns out another team had interest before the deal was finalized.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans were among the teams that looked into signing linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez before he ultimately chose to return to Detroit on a one-year contract.

Wilson reported that Rodriguez was on Houston’s list of potential free-agent targets, but the veteran linebacker opted to remain with the team that drafted him.

“They were in on Malcolm Rodriguez from the Detroit Lions,” Wilson said. “Malcolm Rodriguez was on their list too. But he opted to stay with the Lions on a one-year deal.”

Loyalty to the team that drafted him

Rodriguez has quietly become one of Detroit’s most recognizable depth defenders since entering the league.

The Lions selected the former Oklahoma State Cowboys football standout in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he quickly carved out a role on defense and special teams.

Since joining Detroit, Rodriguez has appeared in 50 career games and made 25 starts, providing versatility and high-energy play whenever his number has been called.

A valuable special teams presence

While Rodriguez initially saw time as a starting linebacker early in his career, his role shifted in 2025 as Detroit’s defense evolved. Last season, Rodriguez appeared in seven games and played a significant role on special teams

That type of versatility likely made him appealing to Houston, which reportedly viewed Rodriguez as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor rather than a full-time starter.

Why Rodriguez staying matters for Detroit

For the Lions, bringing Rodriguez back provides valuable continuity and depth at linebacker.

Rodriguez is widely respected inside the locker room for his effort and toughness, traits that align perfectly with the culture head coach Dan Campbell has built in Detroit.

Even if he isn’t projected to start, Rodriguez remains the kind of player every contender needs: a reliable depth piece who can contribute on defense and play a major role on special teams.

And as it turns out, the Lions may have quietly fended off interest from another team to keep him in Honolulu blue.