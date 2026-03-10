Detroit Lions Re-Sign Malcolm Rodriguez

The Detroit Lions are keeping one of their most popular defenders in town.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Detroit has agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, ensuring the gritty defender remains with the team for the upcoming season.

Rodriguez — widely known by fans as “Rodrigo” — has been a beloved presence in Detroit since the Lions selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State Cowboys football.

Malcolm Rodriguez stays with the Detroit Lions

The decision to re-sign Malcolm Rodriguez keeps an important depth piece in the Lions’ linebacker room and preserves one of the team’s most respected locker-room leaders.

Since entering the league, Rodriguez has appeared in 50 games for Detroit, compiling:

163 total tackles

111 solo tackles

3 sacks

11 tackles for loss

2 forced fumbles

Rodriguez burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 when he recorded 87 tackles and started 15 games, quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to his relentless effort and physical style of play.

Why the Malcolm Rodriguez move matters

While Rodriguez has transitioned into more of a rotational linebacker and special teams contributor, his value to the culture established by head coach Dan Campbell remains significant.

Keeping Rodriguez in Detroit ensures the Lions maintain experienced linebacker depth and a trusted locker-room presence heading into the 2026 season.

For Lions fans, the message is clear: Rodrigo isn’t going anywhere.