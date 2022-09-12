Malcolm Rodriguez earns Lions’ highest grade from Pro Football Focus for Week 1

If you watched Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles and you came away thinking that rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez played well, you are correct.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Rodriguez was the Lions’ highest-graded defensive player for Week 1

As you can see below, Rodriguez earned a solid grade of 73.4 in his NFL debut.

As far as rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson goes, he posted a grade of 56.3 in his pro debut as his tackling grade of 27.6 really hurt his overall score.

Other notable grades include CB Jeff Okudah (63.1), who outplayed CB Will Harris (42.9) during Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Alex Anzalone was one of the lowest-graded linebackers in the league in 2021 and he is not off to a very good start in 2022 as he posted a score of 40.3.