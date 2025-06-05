Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Malcolm Rodriguez Injury Update

The Detroit Lions linebacker room just got a little thinner to start the 2025 season.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning at OTAs, head coach Dan Campbell delivered a disappointing injury update on Malcolm Rodriguez—a fan-favorite and high-energy presence on defense and special teams. According to Campbell, Rodriguez is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the season.

“Conservatively, November,” Campbell said of the linebacker’s return timeline.

That’s a tough blow for a team entering a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign.

Malcolm Rodriguez will miss the start of the 2025 season due to injury.

will due to injury. Dan Campbell estimated a return around November .

. Rodriguez, 25, was part of Detroit’s linebacker rotation and core special teams group in 2024.

His absence opens the door for increased snaps for Grant Stuard , Trevor Nowaske , and rookie depth.

, , and rookie depth. It’s another challenge for new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard heading into camp.

Rodriguez’s Value Goes Beyond Stats

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just a depth loss. Rodriguez is one of those glue guys who shows up on tape and in the locker room. Despite limited snaps last season, he posted 43 total tackles, 2 sacks, and contributed on multiple special teams units. He’s also widely respected for his motor and instincts.

While not a starter on paper heading into 2025, his role was still significant, especially with Detroit looking to rotate more bodies and keep guys like Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone fresh.

Now? Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will need to reshuffle the bottom half of the linebacker depth chart for the first couple of months.

So Who Steps Up?

With Rodriguez likely out until midseason, expect to hear more about Grant Stuard, the former Colts linebacker Detroit signed this offseason. Stuard, who plays with a similar reckless abandon, could see early reps in training camp and become a rotational piece next to Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, and Anzalone.

Trevor Nowaske, a special teams standout, also becomes more important. And don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes scours the free agent market or keeps tabs on camp cuts later this summer.

Detroit has built enough depth to survive this, but make no mistake—Rodriguez’s energy will be missed.

Campbell Keeps It Real

As usual, Dan Campbell didn’t try to sugarcoat anything.

“We’re hoping for November, conservatively,” he said when asked for a timeline.

The phrasing suggests Detroit won’t be rushing Rodriguez back, which makes sense. They’ve seen how depth matters in January, not just September. With championship aspirations on the line, smart roster management is key—and Campbell and Holmes know it.

The Bottom Line

Malcolm Rodriguez won’t be suiting up anytime soon, and that’s a bummer for both the Lions’ defense and fans who’ve come to love his grit and grind. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that Detroit has the depth—and the coaching—to weather the early loss.

And come November? You can bet Rodriguez will be ready to bring the juice right when the Lions need it most.