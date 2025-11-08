Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Malcolm Rodriguez Before Crucial Matchup vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions have made it official: linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will not suit up on Sunday when Detroit visits the Washington Commanders. The team announced Saturday that Rodriguez, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was not activated from the Reserve/Injured list and has been downgraded to OUT for Week 10.

Rodriguez Remains on Injured Reserve

Rodriguez, 26, was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this season but has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. The Oklahoma State alum, affectionately known as “Rodrigo,” was hoping to make his season debut after weeks of progress in practice. Unfortunately, the Lions are opting for caution with the physical linebacker, who’s been sidelined since late September.

Through three NFL seasons, Rodriguez has played 43 games (24 starts) and compiled 151 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and three sacks. His high motor and downhill tackling have made him a fan favorite in Detroit since being selected by the Lions in the 6th round (188th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

What This Means for the Lions’ Defense

With Rodriguez ruled out, Detroit will continue relying on Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, and Derrick Barnes to handle the majority of the linebacker duties. Depth linebacker Grant Stuard, who’s listed as questionable with a foot injury, could see additional snaps if healthy.

Head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard have praised Rodriguez in the past for his football IQ and leadership. His eventual return would give the defense an emotional and physical boost as the Lions enter a critical midseason stretch.

Looking Ahead

While there’s optimism that Rodriguez could return later in November, the Lions’ medical staff appears focused on long-term health rather than rushing him back. Detroit’s defense, which has battled inconsistency in recent weeks, will have to find answers without one of its spark plugs.

As the Lions (5–3) aim to keep pace in the NFC playoff race, they’ll face a Commanders team looking to play spoiler, and they’ll do it without one of their most reliable defenders in Malcolm Rodriguez.