Detroit Lions Fan Favorite is Fighting for a Job in 2026

The Detroit Lions have one of the deepest linebacker groups they have fielded in years, but that does not mean roster spots or starting jobs will be handed out.

In fact, one of Detroit’s most beloved players may be entering the most important offseason of his NFL career.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez returns to Detroit on a one-year prove-it contract after injuries disrupted the final years of his rookie deal. While the Lions clearly value what Rodriguez brings to the locker room and defense, his path to a starting role is far from guaranteed.

With OTAs underway and training camp approaching, Rodriguez will be battling to reclaim a prominent role in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Opportunity Knocks After Alex Anzalone’s Departure

The biggest reason Rodriguez finds himself back in the spotlight is the departure of longtime starter Alex Anzalone.

For years, Anzalone served as one of the emotional leaders of Detroit’s defense while occupying the WILL linebacker position.

Now, that role is available.

Detroit already has two established starters in Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. However, the third linebacker spot remains one of the most intriguing position battles heading into training camp.

Rodriguez enters the competition as a strong candidate, but he will not be alone.

Free agent addition Damone Clark and rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder will also be pushing for opportunities.

Rodriguez Has Already Proven He Can Play

Lions fans know Rodriguez’s story well.

The former sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State Cowboys football quickly became one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 season.

After an impressive training camp, Rodriguez earned a starting role as a rookie and started 15 games while becoming a fan favorite because of his toughness, instincts, and relentless motor.

However, circumstances changed quickly.

The emergence of Barnes and the drafting of Campbell altered Detroit’s linebacker hierarchy. Then injuries began to interfere with Rodriguez’s momentum.

In 2024, he worked his way back into a significant role after Anzalone suffered an injury, only to suffer a season-ending ACL injury himself.

Last season, Rodriguez returned midway through the year and appeared in seven games while making one start.

Now fully healthy, he has another opportunity to prove he belongs in Detroit’s defensive plans.

Malcolm Rodriguez Career Statistics

at Rodriguez’s NFL production entering the 2026 season:

Season Games Starts Tackles Solo Tackles Sacks TFL FF INT 2022 16 15 87 62 1.0 8 1 0 2023 17 3 21 13 0.0 0 1 0 2024 10 6 43 27 2.0 2 0 0 2025 7 1 12 9 0.0 1 0 0 Career 50 25 163 111 3.0 11 2 0

While the numbers may not jump off the page compared to some starters around the league, Rodriguez has consistently delivered when given opportunities.

OTAs Could Set the Tone

One thing the Lions have repeatedly emphasized under Dan Campbell is competition.

No player receives special treatment based on past performance or popularity.

Rodriguez understands that.

Despite entering camp as many observers’ favorite to win the WILL linebacker job, he will need to prove himself once again. That process begins during OTAs and continues throughout training camp.

The coaching staff will closely evaluate communication, coverage responsibilities, athletic movement, and overall fit within Sheppard’s evolving defense.

The good news for Rodriguez is that he has already won a starting job once before.

Now he must do it again.

A Huge Year Ahead

Few players on Detroit’s roster have more at stake entering 2026.

Rodriguez is playing for more than just a starting spot. He is also playing for his long-term NFL future.

A strong season could position him for a significant role beyond 2026 and potentially earn him another contract with Detroit or elsewhere.

A disappointing camp could leave him fighting for roster security.

That reality makes Rodriguez one of the most fascinating players to watch throughout OTAs, minicamp, and training camp.

And if history has taught Lions fans anything, it is never wise to count out Rodrigo.