Malcolm Rodriguez weighs in on potentially starting for Detroit Lions as a rookie

When the Detroit Lions selected LB Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, I was about as happy as I could be about a sixth-round pick because I felt Rodriguez was a pure football player that could eventually have a role on the team.

But as training camp has gone on, it is seeming more and more like we won’t have to wait too long for Rodriguez to have a role on the team.

In fact, considering how he is playing, coupled with the lack of talent at the linebacker position, Rodriguez could very well find himself starting in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Malcolm Rodriguez weighs in potentially starting for Detroit Lions as a rookie

On Wednesday, Malcolm Rodriguez and his teammates were in Indiana for a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and by all accounts, he fared very well and did not shy away from contact one bit.

Following practice, Rodriguez spoke to reporters and when asked about potentially starting for the Lions, he said he will do whatever the coaches ask him to do.

“If it comes that the coaches want me to start, I’ll start,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. It’s one of those things. I’ll step in that role and be vocal and that leader out there.”

Rodriguez said that Wednesday’s joint practice with the Colts was “high intensity.”

“It’s high intensity,” he said. “The coaches preach that, going against another team. I feel like the guys today had that juice, and we were ready to go.” Nation, do you think Malcolm Rodriguez should start for the Detroit Lions in Week 1 against the Eagles?

