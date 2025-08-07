Malik Beasley Evicted From His Detroit Apartment

Fresh off a career resurgence in Detroit, Malik Beasley has reportedly been evicted from his high-rise apartment downtown amid mounting financial woes and an ongoing FBI gambling investigation. The former Sixth Man of the Year finalist now finds himself battling lawsuits, unpaid bills, and uncertainty about his NBA future.

Beasley Bounced from The Stott

According to the Detroit News, Beasley was officially evicted from The Stott, a historic 38-story Art Deco tower in downtown Detroit owned by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit. This comes after two lawsuits this year from his landlord, accusing him of skipping out on a total of $21,500 in rent.

Most recently, Beasley failed to respond to a second suit over $7,355, prompting a default judgment from 36th District Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin (who, in an ironic twist, is also under FBI investigation herself).

FBI Probe, Missed Payments, and a Missing Contract

Beasley’s rent issue is just the tip of the iceberg. Back in June, The Detroit News revealed he’s the subject of a federal gambling investigation tied to wire fraud and prop betting. No criminal charges have been filed, but the spotlight has been enough to scare teams away.

The Detroit Pistons reportedly rescinded a 3-year, $42 million offer after news of the investigation broke, making Beasley a free agent once again.

A Career Year Shadowed by Chaos

The timing of all this couldn’t be worse for the 28-year-old guard, who just had one of the best seasons of his career. Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game, shot 41.6% from beyond the arc, and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Despite those stats, and more than $59 million in career earnings, Beasley has struggled to keep up financially. Lawsuits from a barber, marketing firm, lender, and even a dentist have hit him in recent years. In fact, that dentist started garnishing Beasley’s Pistons paycheck earlier this year.

What’s Next for Beasley?

Beasley’s camp insists that he’s innocent and hasn’t been charged with anything. His lawyer, Steve Haney, has stressed that it’s just an investigation at this stage and that Beasley deserves the presumption of innocence.

Meanwhile, Beasley has reportedly been training in Miami and traveling in Europe. Whether he returns to the NBA, or finds his career derailed, is still anyone’s guess.

The Bottom Line

Malik Beasley should be preparing for his next NBA season. Instead, he’s caught in a storm of lawsuits, unpaid debts, and a federal investigation. It’s a stunning turn for a player who was on the verge of cashing in after a breakout year. As the Pistons and the rest of the league weigh their options, Beasley’s next move, on or off the court, could determine whether his career stays afloat or fades out.