Malik Beasley Makes Hilarious Request to Pistons Fans Ahead of Game 3

Malik Beasley wants Pistons fans fired up for Game 3 — but he’d prefer if the Jared Goff chants stay at home. “Pistons territory with all respect,” he said.

Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley is fired up for Thursday night’s Game 3 showdown against the New York Knicks — and he expects Little Caesars Arena to bring the noise.

But he’s got one request for the hometown crowd: Keep the Jared Goff chants at home.

As the Pistons return to Detroit down 0-2 in the series, Beasley knows they’ll need every ounce of energy the fanbase can provide to flip the script in Game 3. And while the city’s passion for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is sky-high, Beasley wants Thursday night to be all about basketball.

“I’m excited to see it,” Beasley said on Wednesday. “Back in the days of The Palace when they were in the playoffs, I’m ready to see those fans get into it and have that atmosphere, man.”

A Lighthearted Plea with Respect

The topic came up after a Pistons fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I better not hear any Jared Goff chants tonight.” Beasley’s response? A simple, “Facts, Pistons territory with all respect.”

Facts, Pistons territory with all respect 🙏🏾 https://t.co/RgAd9udvJ7 — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 24, 2025

No shade to Goff — Beasley just wants the crowd locked in on helping Detroit protect home court.

After all, Pistons fans are known for their intensity and deep love for all of Detroit’s sports teams. But Thursday night? It’s Pistons time.

Game 3: Pistons’ Turn to Roar

The Pistons haven’t hosted a playoff game in years, and with the home crowd returning to a postseason atmosphere at LCA, Beasley is hoping the fans channel their energy toward turning the tide in this series.

So bring the noise, Detroit — just maybe leave the football chants for September.