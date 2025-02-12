Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Malik Beasley Sets Detroit Pistons Franchise Record in Blowout Win Over Bulls

Malik Beasley had himself a night to remember as the Detroit Pistons cruised to a 132-92 win over the Chicago Bulls. The veteran guard made history, breaking the franchise record for most 3-pointers in a single season. Beasley’s seventh triple of the game pushed him past Saddiq Bey, marking his 212th of the season.

With 28 games still left to play in the 2024-25 season, Beasley has plenty of opportunities to add to his new record. His shooting has been one of the bright spots for the Pistons this year, and if he keeps up this pace, there’s no telling just how high he can push that number.

