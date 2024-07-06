Malik Beasley Signs Contract with Detroit Pistons





Malik Beasley Agrees to One-Year Contract with Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have bolstered their lineup by signing guard Malik Beasley to a one-year, $6 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This move, confirmed on Saturday, represents another strategic acquisition under the leadership of new president Trajan Langdon during the 2024 NBA free agency.

Beasley signed for the veteran's minimum with the Bucks last offseason, raising his value in Milwaukee, now lands a contract into Detroit's cap space. The 27-year-old participated in the 3-point Contest at NBA All-Star weekend and shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range last season. https://t.co/KfGjmiO5r2 July 6, 2024

Malik Beasley’s Impressive Stats with the Bucks

Malik Beasley, 27, joins the Pistons after a remarkable season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley shot an impressive 41.3% from beyond the arc on 6.9 attempts per game, starting in 77 of 79 games. His 224 made 3-pointers ranked 11th in the league, marking his third consecutive season with at least 224 3-pointers made.

Originally the 19th overall pick by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft, Beasley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers before his successful stint with Milwaukee. His experience and shooting ability are expected to provide a significant boost to the Pistons’ backcourt.

Building a Robust Supporting Cast

The addition of Beasley is part of the Pistons’ broader strategy to assemble a strong supporting cast around point guard Cade Cunningham. Earlier this offseason, Detroit acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas and signed forward Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million contract. These moves highlight the team’s commitment to building a competitive roster.

New Additions and Leadership

The Pistons’ free agency moves are part of a busy offseason, marked by the hiring of new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the addition of key players from the NBA draft, including forwards Ron Holland and Bobi Klintman. These strategic moves reflect the Pistons’ ambition to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.