Pistons SG Malik Beasley Learns NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Fate

Malik Beasley finishes as runner-up for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award after a breakout season off the bench with the Detroit Pistons.

Malik Beasley may not be walking away with the hardware, but make no mistake — his season was nothing short of impressive.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard won the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award. Beasley, representing the Detroit Pistons, finished second in the voting, just ahead of Cleveland’s Ty Jerome.

For Pistons fans and Beasley believers, the silver medal may sting a little — but it still confirms what many around the league already knew: Beasley was one of the most electric scoring threats off the bench this season.

Malik Beasley Sixth Man of the Year

A Legitimate Case for Beasley

While Pritchard helped Boston to an NBA-best 61–21 record, averaging 14.3 points on ultra-efficient splits (47.2% FG / 40.7% 3PT), Beasley’s numbers were just as eye-opening.

He came off the bench in 64 of 82 games, averaging 16.3 points per game, second-most among reserves across the league. Even more impressive? He shot 41.6% from beyond the arc, showcasing his value as a floor spacer and sharpshooter.

And here’s the kicker — Beasley was one of only three players to make over 300 three-pointers during the regular season. That’s not just sixth-man production — that’s elite-tier sniper status.

Why It Still Matters

Sure, the trophy went to Pritchard, but Beasley’s emergence as a premier bench scorer played a crucial role in Detroit’s return to relevance. He provided instant offense, energy, and leadership on a young team that leaned into its grit and resiliency all season long.

Even without the title, Beasley’s impact won’t be forgotten any time soon — especially in Detroit.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]