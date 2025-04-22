Pistons SG Malik Beasley Learns NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Fate

Malik Beasley finishes as runner-up for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award after a breakout season off the bench with the Detroit Pistons.

Malik Beasley may not be walking away with the hardware, but make no mistake — his season was nothing short of impressive.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard won the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award. Beasley, representing the Detroit Pistons, finished second in the voting, just ahead of Cleveland’s Ty Jerome.

For Pistons fans and Beasley believers, the silver medal may sting a little — but it still confirms what many around the league already knew: Beasley was one of the most electric scoring threats off the bench this season.

A Legitimate Case for Beasley

While Pritchard helped Boston to an NBA-best 61–21 record, averaging 14.3 points on ultra-efficient splits (47.2% FG / 40.7% 3PT), Beasley’s numbers were just as eye-opening.

He came off the bench in 64 of 82 games, averaging 16.3 points per game, second-most among reserves across the league. Even more impressive? He shot 41.6% from beyond the arc, showcasing his value as a floor spacer and sharpshooter.

And here’s the kicker — Beasley was one of only three players to make over 300 three-pointers during the regular season. That’s not just sixth-man production — that’s elite-tier sniper status.

Why It Still Matters

Sure, the trophy went to Pritchard, but Beasley’s emergence as a premier bench scorer played a crucial role in Detroit’s return to relevance. He provided instant offense, energy, and leadership on a young team that leaned into its grit and resiliency all season long.

Even without the title, Beasley’s impact won’t be forgotten any time soon — especially in Detroit.