Former Quarterback Emerging as Potential Detroit Lions Cut Candidate

The Detroit Lions have built one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, but that depth is also creating some difficult roster decisions as offseason workouts continue.

One player who may be feeling that pressure is Malik Cunningham.

The former college quarterback and versatile athlete is once again trying to carve out a role in Detroit, but according to recent reports, his spot on the roster may be far from secure heading into training camp.

Malik Cunningham Could Be Vulnerable

Recently, Mike Payton of A to Z Sports included Cunningham on a list of Lions players who could “realistically” be released following offseason workouts.

Payton’s reasoning largely comes down to numbers.

Detroit currently has a crowded wide receiver room filled with established contributors, developmental prospects, and special teams options. That creates a difficult path for Cunningham to separate himself, especially on a roster already loaded offensively.

“There are just so many receivers on this team right now,” Payton wrote. “There are 10 receivers on this team, and you can find a reason for every single one of them to be here right now.”

That reality alone puts Cunningham squarely on the roster bubble.

Cunningham’s Versatility May Not Be Enough

One of Cunningham’s biggest strengths has always been his versatility.

The former Louisville Cardinals football standout originally entered the NFL as an undrafted quarterback with the New England Patriots before later spending time with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his NFL journey, Cunningham began transitioning from quarterback to wide receiver while also showcasing his athleticism and mobility as a gadget player.

That flexibility remains intriguing, but the Lions may simply not have room available.

“If you wanted to switch Cunningham to his original spot as a quarterback, he’d have to contend with Teddy Bridgewater and Luke Altmeyer,” Payton added. “That’s a lot.”

It is hard to argue with that assessment.

Detroit’s Offensive Depth Is Working Against Him

This is one of the unintended consequences of building a championship caliber roster.

Detroit already features one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive cores led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

There are only so many offensive roster spots available, especially for developmental players.

Cunningham spent last season on Detroit’s practice squad, which allowed the organization to continue evaluating his upside without committing an active roster spot. The challenge now is whether he has shown enough growth to justify keeping him around while younger receivers and special teams contributors compete for opportunities.

OTAs and Minicamp Could Be Crucial

At this stage of the offseason, every rep matters for players fighting to survive roster cuts.

OTAs and mandatory minicamp may ultimately determine whether Cunningham can stick around long enough to make his case during preseason games later this summer.

The athletic ability is there. The versatility is there. The opportunity, however, may not be.

And that is the difficult reality facing fringe roster players on a team with Super Bowl expectations.