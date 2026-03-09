Malik Willis Lands Contract With Detroit Lions 2026 Opponent

A quarterback the Detroit Lions will see during the 2026 season has just landed a major contract.

According to Dianna Russini, the Miami Dolphins are signing quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year deal worth $67.5 million, which includes $45 million guaranteed.

The move comes shortly after reports indicated the Dolphins were moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, signaling a major shift at the position in Miami.

Lions Will Face Willis in 2026

The signing has direct relevance for Detroit, as the Lions are scheduled to play a road game against the Dolphins during the 2026 NFL season.

That means Willis could potentially be under center when the Lions travel to Miami, adding a new storyline to that upcoming matchup.

Willis’ Career So Far

Willis originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (No. 86 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans after a standout college career at Liberty Flames football.

The dual-threat quarterback has appeared in 22 career games, compiling a 3–3 record as a starter.

:

1,322 passing yards

6 touchdowns

3 interceptions

67.7% completion percentage

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games and completed 85.7% of his passes, throwing for 422 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Dolphins Make Their Move at QB

By handing Willis a contract with $45 million guaranteed, the Dolphins are clearly betting on his upside and athletic ability as they reshape their offense.

Now, the Lions — along with the rest of the NFL — will be watching closely to see whether Willis can turn this opportunity into a full-time breakout at quarterback.