An unsettling situation has reportedly unfolded at the Los Angeles home of NBA superstar LeBron James.

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According to a report from TMZ Sports, a man was arrested for stalking at James’ Los Angeles residence on Friday night.

The incident comes as the 41-year-old NBA legend continues his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the 76ers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Arrest Reported at LeBron James’ Home

TMZ Sports reported that security caught a man on the property on a security camera and called police around 9 p.m. Friday. Los Angeles police arrested him for stalking, and a stalking report was taken.

The man told officers he believes he is James’ son, per the same report, and he did not get inside the residence.

James was not home. He was in Ohio with the 76ers for Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

The man has not been publicly identified, and there is no verified indication that James himself was accused of any wrongdoing.

LeBron James’ First Season in Philadelphia

The longtime NBA superstar maintains ties to Los Angeles despite leaving the Lakers to join Philadelphia during the 2026 offseason. He is now listed on Philadelphia’s roster.

His move to the Eastern Conference has already created considerable attention, particularly with Philadelphia emerging as a potential championship contender.

Additional details about the reported arrest may become available as authorities provide more information.