Manager A.J. Hinch has high praise for Detroit Tigers prospects

If you can believe it, Spring Training has returned!

Today marked the first pitcher-catcher workout in Lakeland, Florida for the Detroit Tigers, and you can bet that fans will have their eyes on key pieces of their franchise’s future.

New manager A.J. Hinch is excited for baseball’s return, and especially to get his feet wet as the new skipper in the Motor City.

“This matters to me,” Hinch said. “This position matters to me. This organization has given me another opportunity. I’m going to take the time to let everybody know it. I did in our coaches’ meetings. I’m going to today in the pitcher-catcher meetings. Fast forward to the full-squad, I’ll let everybody know how important it is to stand in front of a team and be the manager, be the voice and be the leader that I can be.”

The following pitchers threw bullpen sessions on Wednesday: Michael Fulmer (RHP), Tarik Skubal (LHP), Matt Manning (RHP), Erasmo Ramirez (RHP), Bryan Garcia (RHP), Derek Holland (LHP) and Ian Krol (LHP).

Of course, Hinch is excited for the futures of the likes of Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal:

“I love the reputations,” he said of the young trio. “I love the prospect status. I’ll love the production on the field more.”

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –