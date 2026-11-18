The Detroit Red Wings may have another team to consider as the Simon Edvinsson saga approaches a critical deadline. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged as a potential trade suitor for Detroit’s unsigned restricted free agent defenseman.

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During Tuesday’s edition of TSN’s Early Trading, Johnston revealed that Toronto is monitoring the situation, joining the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks as teams reportedly interested in the 23-year-old. With Edvinsson still without a contract and the Dec. 1 deadline rapidly approaching, Detroit could soon be forced to make a difficult decision.

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Maple Leafs Reportedly Interested in Simon Edvinsson

Johnston specifically identified Toronto as another organization keeping an eye on Edvinsson, who reportedly prefers a trade rather than signing a new contract with Detroit.

“Another team kind of lurking in the background is the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Johnston said during Tuesday’s segment.

According to The Hockey News, Johnston believes Edvinsson fits the type of young, mobile defenseman Toronto would like to acquire. However, the Maple Leafs face a significant obstacle because they do not control their own first-round picks in either the 2027 or 2028 NHL Draft.

That could make putting together an acceptable offer particularly difficult, especially with Detroit having already received interest from multiple teams. The Red Wings have little reason to move a former sixth-overall pick without receiving meaningful value in return.

Red Wings Facing Dec. 1 Deadline

Edvinsson’s situation has become increasingly complicated because he must sign an NHL contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 season. If no agreement is reached, he will be unable to play in the NHL for the remainder of the season, even if his rights are subsequently traded.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season while averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time. Those numbers help explain why teams are interested, even with the uncertainty surrounding his next contract.

Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Edvinsson, although the organization has also been fielding trade calls as negotiations remain unresolved.

According to theScore, Boston and San Jose continue to show strong interest in Edvinsson, while Toronto has emerged as another possibility. There is currently no confirmation that the Maple Leafs have submitted a formal trade offer.

Would Detroit Really Trade Edvinsson to Toronto?

The possibility of Edvinsson joining Toronto presents an interesting dilemma for the Red Wings. Moving a talented 23-year-old defenseman to an Atlantic Division rival could create a long-term headache, particularly if Edvinsson develops into the player Detroit envisioned when selecting him sixth overall in 2021.

Toronto would also have to find a way to fit a potentially expensive new contract into its salary-cap structure. That financial challenge, combined with the Maple Leafs’ limited first-round draft capital, could make San Jose or Boston more realistic destinations.

Still, the reported addition of Toronto gives Detroit another potential trade partner as the deadline approaches. Whether that leads to a serious offer remains to be seen, but the Red Wings are running out of time to resolve one of their biggest unresolved storylines.

Would you trade Simon Edvinsson to the Maple Leafs, or should the Red Wings refuse to send him to a division rival?