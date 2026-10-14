Marco Kasper Still Isn’t Practicing as Finnie Takes Over

Marco Kasper still is not practicing. Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James, who was at Detroit Red Wings practice Wednesday morning, reported that the center was again off the ice. Kasper has played one game this season, has missed the last five and remains on injured reserve.

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Kasper was ruled week-to-week on Oct. 6 with an upper-body injury, and Detroit has not put out a new timetable since. ESPN’s injury report still carries that same designation. He has not played since the Oct. 2 season opener against the New York Rangers, and he has been out since the day the Red Wings ruled him out against Winnipeg.

Emmitt Finnie Now Centers Detroit’s Second Line

The more interesting part is what Detroit did with the hole. Kasper opened the season centering the third line between Michael Rasmussen and Keegan Kolesar. Emmitt Finnie, a winger at the time, slid to the middle when Kasper went down, and he has not gone back. Finnie now centers the second line between Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Alex DeBrincat, and Andrew Copp has taken over the third-line job Kasper held.

Finnie has played six games this season with two goals, one assist and a plus-6 rating. He scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, a night his line accounted for seven points.

Todd McLellan has been open about treating the move as an experiment that stuck. “With his speed, we weren’t sure that he would grasp the center-ice position right away,” McLellan said of Finnie. “He’s been trained as a winger in the League, but we believe he’s a center.”

What Marco Kasper’s Return Does to Detroit’s Center Depth

The 21-year-old Finnie is earning his stripes in the middle, and that changes the question waiting on the other end of this injury. Whenever Kasper is healthy, Detroit will not simply be plugging him back in. Finnie has earned the right to stay at second-line center, which turns Kasper’s return from a fix into a decision about who moves.