Marco Kasper talks about dream come true before first game with Detroit Red Wings

18-year-old Marco Kasper made his NHL debut on Sunday night, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the league. Since being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in July, Kasper imagined himself wearing the team's jersey and facing off against a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasper was not eased into the lineup, as he centered the second line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond on the Wings. Despite his youth, Kasper has soaked up knowledge and advice from his coaches and teammates and feels ready to take on the challenge.

Marco Kasper talks about his dream come true with Detroit Red Wings

Following Sunday's morning skate, Kasper spoke to media members about his dream come true.

“Like a dream come true,” Kasper said after Sunday's morning skate, after coach Derek Lalonde announced Kasper will be making his debut later that night. “Playing for the Red Wings and against the Maple Leafs, it can't get better than this. It's surreal to think about.

“I'm very excited. I'm just going to go out there and try and do my best. It'll really be fun.”

Big Picture: Kasper has been soaking up knowledge

Marco Kasper's journey to the NHL began when he was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in July. Since then, he has been learning about the NHL on a daily basis and preparing himself for his debut. Kasper's dream of playing in the league has now become a reality, and he is ready to take on the challenge.

“For sure,” Kasper said. “Everybody's been (helpful). Being on the trip with them and it's been fun so far. I'm just going to go out there and do my best. I'll just try to play my best game.

“I didn't really know when (he'd be in the lineup). I was just focused on getting all the experience I could and how it is on a road trip (in the NHL). I was getting my work in the last couple of days and preparing for whenever the chance would come.”

Bottom Line – Dreams do come true

Kasper's NHL debut is a testament to the power of dreams and hard work. Despite his youth, Kasper has already achieved a significant milestone in his career, and he has the potential to achieve even greater things in the future. Kasper's journey to the NHL is an inspiration to anyone who aspires to achieve their dreams.