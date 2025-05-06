Marcus Williams Named Potential Lions Target to Bolster Secondary Depth

The Detroit Lions are being linked to veteran safety Marcus Williams to provide key depth behind Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Could a reunion with Dan Campbell be next?

Coming off the best regular season in franchise history, the Detroit Lions made some bold moves to address one of their biggest weaknesses—pass defense. After giving up nearly 250 passing yards per game (second-worst in the NFL in 2024), Brad Holmes and company weren’t about to run it back with the same crew.

During the offseason, the Lions signed D.J. Reed, Avonte Maddox, and Rock Ya-Sin—a trio that brings plenty of toughness, versatility, and upside.

At safety, though, it’s been a quieter offseason.

The Lions locked up Kerby Joseph to a five-year, $85 million deal—well earned after his breakout stretch in 2024. Brian Branch, who transitioned into a full-time safety role and made the Pro Bowl, is locked into the other starting spot. That duo is one of the best in the NFC.

But behind them? It gets shaky fast.

Relying on Rookies Is Risky Business

If training camp started today, the Lions’ top backups at safety would be 2025 seventh-rounder Dan Jackson and second-year UDFA Morice Norris.

Both players are intriguing, but unproven. And with Branch’s physical playing style and Joseph’s heavy snap count, there’s a realistic chance one or both could miss time at some point.

That’s why Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit suggests a logical insurance policy: veteran safety Marcus Williams.

“I believe the Lions could use a veteran in the safety room, not just to provide much-needed experience behind their two starters but also to help get rookie Dan Jackson up to speed,” Reisman said.

Why Marcus Williams Makes Sense for Detroit

Williams checks a lot of boxes.

He’s played in 106 NFL games, brings postseason experience, and has a track record as a smart, ball-hawking safety. But the real connection here is with the Lions’ brain trust. He played five seasons in New Orleans, overlapping directly with Dan Campbell for four of them.

That familiarity with the scheme—and the culture—could make Williams a plug-and-play backup who also acts as a mentor.

“Williams has five years of experience in this defense from his days with the Saints—four of which directly overlapped with Dan Campbell’s time in New Orleans,” Reisman added.

The downside? Williams might be looking for a starting gig and hasn’t played significant special teams snaps since 2018. But if he’s willing to take on a rotational role for a contender with Super Bowl aspirations, Detroit would be a perfect landing spot.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph is elite—but every contender needs insurance policies behind its stars.

With a raw rookie in Dan Jackson and a still-developing Norris behind them, Detroit could benefit from a stabilizing veteran presence like Marcus Williams. He knows the scheme, understands Campbell’s expectations, and could be the difference between a deep playoff run and disaster if injuries strike.

If the Lions want to protect their Super Bowl window, adding a proven veteran at safety might be the smartest move left on the board.