Mariners vs Tigers, August 13, 2024: Game Preview, Odds, Picks, and Viewing Information





Mariners vs Tigers: The Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers for an exciting matchup featuring Tarik Skubal on the mound for the Tigers. With Skubal’s impressive season so far, the Tigers will look to capitalize on his strong performance to secure a win.

The Mariners, who have struggled offensively, will need to find a way to overcome Skubal’s dominance. This game is expected to be a battle between the Mariners’ resilient lineup and the Tigers’ pitching strength.

How to Watch the Mariners vs Tigers

Date : August 13, 2024

: August 13, 2024 Time : 6:40 PM ET

: 6:40 PM ET Location : Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI TV : RSNW/BSDET, DirecTV (channel 663)

: RSNW/BSDET, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : FuboTV, MLB.TV

: FuboTV, MLB.TV Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), Seattle Sports 710 AM

Mariners vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline : Tigers (-108) | Mariners (-108)

: Tigers (-108) | Mariners (-108) Spread : Tigers +1.5 (-205) | Mariners -1.5 (+168)

: Tigers +1.5 (-205) | Mariners -1.5 (+168) Total : Over/Under 7 Tigers: Over (-122) Mariners: Under (+105)

: Over/Under 7 Odds found at Clutch Points

Predictions

Tarik Skubal has been stellar this season, boasting a 13-4 record with a 2.57 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. In his last start against the Mariners, he pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs while securing the win. Given the Mariners’ struggles at the plate, ranking 27th in runs scored and 29th in batting average, it’s likely that Skubal will have another strong outing.

Offensively, the Mariners will rely heavily on Cal Raleigh, who has been a bright spot in their lineup. Raleigh’s power has been evident, with 26 home runs this season, and he has been particularly hot in the past week, hitting .273 with three home runs and nine RBIs. However, with the Tigers’ strong pitching and home-field advantage, the Mariners may struggle to put runs on the board.

Score Prediction: Tigers 4, Mariners 2

More Insights

The Tigers’ chances of winning will largely depend on Skubal’s ability to continue his dominant form. Meanwhile, the Mariners will need their key hitters, like Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, to step up and provide the offense necessary to challenge Detroit. This game is set to be a low-scoring affair, with pitching likely to be the deciding factor.