Mariners vs Tigers, August 14, 2024: Insights, Picks, and Viewing Details





The Mariners vs Tigers matchup on Wednesday, August 14th, promises to be an exciting continuation of this series at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers took the first game in a dominant 15-1 win, but the Seattle Mariners are determined to bounce back, especially with a key AL West race heating up. With Seattle’s Bryan Woo on the mound against Detroit’s Beau Brieske, both teams have something to prove in this crucial game.

How to Watch the Mariners vs Tigers

Date: August 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming: MLB.tv, ESPN+

MLB.tv, ESPN+ Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), Seattle Sports 710 AM (Seattle)

Mariners vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers (-140) | Mariners (+118)

Tigers (-140) | Mariners (+118) Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-140) | Mariners (+118)

Tigers +1.5 (-140) | Mariners (+118) Total: Over/Under (8.0) Tigers: Over (-115) Mariners: Under (-105)

Over/Under (8.0) Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Tigers enter this game with momentum after a huge win in the series opener, but the Mariners are favored due to their pitching edge. Bryan Woo, with a strong 2.27 ERA, has been consistent for Seattle, while Detroit’s bullpen will be tested after Brieske’s short outings. Expect Seattle to bounce back, focusing on keeping their AL West title hopes alive. The Tigers’ recent struggles in night games at home could be their downfall against a determined Mariners squad.

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Tigers 3

More Insights

The Mariners have won each of their last six road games at Comerica Park following a loss, which bodes well for them in this game. Seattle’s ability to cover the run line against the Tigers after a loss is another factor in their favor.

However, both teams have been involved in high-scoring games recently, with several trends pointing towards the total runs going over. Detroit’s recent strong performances, particularly with the bat, suggest that this game could be closer than some might expect, but Seattle’s superior pitching and urgency to stay in the playoff race give them the edge.o hope to stay competitive in the tight AL West race.