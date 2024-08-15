Mariners vs Tigers, August 15, 2024: Lineups, Odds, Predictions, and More





Mariners vs Tigers: The Detroit Tigers (58-63) will face off against the Seattle Mariners (63-58) at Comerica Park on August 15, 2024. Both teams are in contrasting situations, with the Tigers looking to build momentum after a recent win, while the Mariners aim to bounce back from a tough loss. The Tigers have struggled against teams with losing records, which could be a concern in this matchup.

On the other hand, the Mariners, despite being among the league’s best in pitching, have seen lapses in offensive production. This game could be pivotal in shaping the direction for both clubs as the season progresses.

How to Watch the Mariners vs Tigers

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN, MLB.tv

fuboTV, ESPN, MLB.tv Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket T.V.: Bally Sports, DirecTV (Channel 663)

Bally Sports, DirecTV (Channel 663) Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Mariners vs Tigers Odds

Money Line: Tigers +115 | Mariners -135

Tigers +115 | Mariners -135 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-140) | Mariners -1.5 (+118)

Tigers +1.5 (-140) | Mariners -1.5 (+118) Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers: Under (-110) Mariners: Over (-110)

Over/Under (8)

Starting Lineups – Mariners vs Tigers

Victor Robles (R) – CF Jorge Polanco (S) – 2B Randy Arozarena (R) – LF Cal Raleigh (S) – C Luke Raley (L) – 1B Justin Turner (R) – DH Dominic Canzone (L) – RF Dylan Moore (R) – SS Josh Rojas (L) – 3B

Pitcher: Bryce Miller (RHP) – 9-7, 3.46 ERA, 119 SO

Justyn-Henry Malloy (R) – LF Kerry Carpenter (L) – DH Colt Keith (L) – 2B Dillon Dingler (R) – C Bligh Madris (L) – 1B Parker Meadows (L) – CF Andy Ibáñez (R) – 3B Akil Baddoo (L) – RF Javier Báez (R) – SS

Pitcher: Alex Faedo (RHP) – 5-3, 3.62 ERA, 53 SO

Predictions

In this game, the Mariners’ pitching, led by Bryce Miller, looks to make a strong impact, especially after a dominant last outing. The Tigers will need to rally their offense, given their struggles against elite pitching. The Mariners have shown resilience in day games against weaker AL Central teams, which could give them an edge. Expect a close match, but the Mariners might take this one, possibly with a score of

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Tigers 3.

Key Players to Watch

Cal Raleigh has had a standout season for the Mariners, with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs, making him an essential player to watch. On the Tigers’ side, Riley Greene has been making strides with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, contributing significantly to the Tigers’ offense.

As both teams look to solidify their standings in the division race, these individual performances could be key to the outcome of the game. Keep an eye on these players as they inch closer to personal achievements amid the critical late-season battles.