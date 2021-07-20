Mark Cuban offers Cole Beasley Pfizer stock if he gets vaccinated

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, Cole Beasley, who is against getting the COVID-19 vaccination, took to Twitter saying that he would get vaccinated and advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in his wife’s name.

We are guessing that it is highly unlikely that Pfizer is willing to give up even a dime to Beasley but apparently, Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban will.

Cuban responded to the tweet saying that if Beasley gets vaccinated and promotes vaccinations on his social media that he will buy his wife a share of Pfizer stock.

“It pays 3.78% dividend,” Cuban tweeted. “That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal?”

