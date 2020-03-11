39.8 F
Mark Cuban’s reaction to NBA season being suspended is surreal [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Wednesday night, news broke that the 2019-2020 NBA season is being suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus.

Below is a video of the moment Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban found out about the news. As you can see, he is absolutely shocked.

Nation, how far do you think this will go? Will the NCAA Tournament be canceled? NHL? MLB?

Do you agree that the NBA is taking the proper precaution in this situation?

