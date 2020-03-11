Mark Cuban’s reaction to NBA season being suspended is surreal [Video]

On Wednesday night, news broke that the 2019-2020 NBA season is being suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus.

Below is a video of the moment Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban found out about the news. As you can see, he is absolutely shocked.

Mark Cuban’s reaction to the end of the NBA season is all of us right now… pic.twitter.com/rcIlYLWlhP — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) March 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, how far do you think this will go? Will the NCAA Tournament be canceled? NHL? MLB?

- Advertisement -

Do you agree that the NBA is taking the proper precaution in this situation?