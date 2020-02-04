Mark Dantonio defines his legacy at Michigan State [Video]

On Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio took to Twitter and announced to Spartan Nation that he would no longer be coaching the Michigan State football team.

Embed from Getty Images

Prior to the Michigan State basketball game against Penn State at the Breslin Center, Dantonio held a presser to discuss his reasons for stepping down.

After addressing the media, Dantonio took questions. One of those questions was about what his legacy is at Michigan State and Dantonio’s response was no surprise as he said it was not about wins and losses.

“It’ll be about the relationships I made with my players,” Dantonio said.

Here is the video.

"It'll be about the relationships I made with my players," Mark Dantonio said.

"Very emotional day today when I told our football team. It was very sudden." pic.twitter.com/7WXaJ65qxp

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 5, 2020