Mark Dantonio puts nix on poster tribute at Breslin Center

On Tuesday night, Michigan State will host Penn State at the Breslin Center.

The game will take place an hour and a half after the start of Mark Dantonio‘s press conference, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Breslin.

Dantonio is holding a presser just hours after announcing on Twitter that he is stepping down as head coach of the Michigan State football team.

Just moments ago, Dantonio found out that posters commemorating his 110 career wins as Spartans’ head coach were being laid out through the MSU student section and he reportedly asked for them to not be distributed.

These posters were being laid out through the student section at Breslin Center. A student worker told me Mark Dantonio found out or saw the posters and asked for them not to be distributed. pic.twitter.com/TN2oQW5ygr — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 4, 2020

Well, that was a big waste of paper.