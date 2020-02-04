33.8 F
MSU News

Mark Dantonio puts nix on poster tribute at Breslin Center

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Tuesday night, Michigan State will host Penn State at the Breslin Center.

The game will take place an hour and a half after the start of Mark Dantonio‘s press conference, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Breslin.

Dantonio is holding a presser just hours after announcing on Twitter that he is stepping down as head coach of the Michigan State football team.

Just moments ago, Dantonio found out that posters commemorating his 110 career wins as Spartans’ head coach were being laid out through the MSU student section and he reportedly asked for them to not be distributed.

Well, that was a big waste of paper.

