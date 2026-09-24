Mark Messier ‘Horrified’ by Hiring of Former Red Wings Coach Mike Babcock

Mark Messier did not hide his reaction to the Edmonton Oilers hiring former Detroit Red Wings coach Mike Babcock.

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During ESPN’s NHL Opening Night media conference call, the Oilers legend voiced deep concern about the decision to bring Babcock back behind an NHL bench. As Greg Wyshynski highlighted on X, Messier’s assessment was as sharp as it gets from one of the franchise’s defining figures.

“I am absolutely shocked they hired him,” Messier said. “I’m absolutely shocked from the stories that I heard from very good, reputable, character people about the way they were treated.”

Messier then added, “I am just horrified about the whole thing, to be honest with you.”

Babcock coached Detroit from 2005 through 2015 and led the Red Wings to the 2008 Stanley Cup. His coaching career has since been heavily scrutinized by former players, including in past controversy involving Johan Franzen.

Messier Also Questioned Edmonton’s Hiring Process

Messier’s criticism was not limited to Babcock himself. He also questioned Edmonton’s reported process of having players involved in interviewing the coach.

The Hall of Famer argued that there must be a clear divide between management, coaches and players, warning that the structure can become complicated when players are closely involved in leadership decisions.

His comments renewed attention on Babcock’s legacy in Detroit, where he delivered a championship but was later the subject of serious criticism from former Red Wings. Nicklas Lidstrom previously described Babcock as a demanding coach while discussing the allegations involving his former teammate.

Ray Ferraro Offered a More Measured Assessment

Ray Ferraro was also surprised by Edmonton’s choice, but his analysis focused more on what Babcock will bring behind the bench.

“Nobody will have a question about what their role is or what they’re supposed to do,” Ferraro said. “Everything is extremely direct. It’ll either work or it won’t.”

Ferraro noted that Babcock is organized, detailed and direct, while also acknowledging that few former players are publicly rushing to praise their experience with him.

That contrast frames Edmonton’s gamble. Messier sees a troubling decision rooted in what he has heard about Babcock’s treatment of players. Ferraro sees a coach whose structure and clarity could help the Oilers, while recognizing that the fit carries obvious risk.