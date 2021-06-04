Mark Scheifele gets emotional speaking about fallout following brutal hit on Jake Evans

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

Mark Scheifele, who was suspended four games for his brutal hit on Jake Evans, got emotional while speaking to the media about how his mom, dad, sister, and brother have been harassed because of his actions. Scheifele noted that he is a grown man and he accepts his punishment but that it is not right for people to bully his family members.

Mark Scheifele spoke about his suspension and got emotional when discussing the harassment his family is receiving as a result. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/aUgd8HzXUE — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 4, 2021

From Thursday (Via Michael Whitaker):

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was absolutely brutalized by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele late in the 3rd period of tonight’s Round 2 opening game between the two Canadian squads, resulting in the former being stretchered off the ice.

Evans was in the process of completing a wraparound goal on Winnipeg’s vacant net when Scheifele charged at him and collided with the helpless forward at full speed; Scheifele was immediately ejected from the game, and now we know his punishment.

He’ll be suspended four games:

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games for Charging Montreal’s Jake Evans. https://t.co/MhMHK55lmC — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 4, 2021