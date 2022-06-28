Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych shuts down Yankees on Monday Night Baseball [Video]

Today, we turn back the clock to June 28, 1976, when Detroit Tigers‘ rookie Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych shut down the New York Yankees on Monday Night Baseball.

In the game, Fidrych went the distance while scattering seven hits and striking out two on way to an 8-1 Tigers win.

The game was reportedly watched by 18 million people.

“It’s over!” Warner Wolf yelled into his ABC microphone. “The Tigers act like Fidrych has just won the seventh game of the World Series” while later declaring, “he has won this town.”

“I’ve been in baseball 35 years and I have never in my life seen anything to equal this,” Prince said.

“Someone started the chant ‘We Want The Bird’ and soon everyone in the stands joined in. It was extremely loud,” said Cramer, who in 2009 wrote and produced an independent historical fiction film “Dear Mr. Fidrych” that pays homage to his hero.

“It was like cheering for an encore at a rock concert with a long delay as we wondered if he would ever come out.”

Finally, Wolf yelled into his microphone, “Here he comes! Here he comes! This is unbelievable!”

“When he emerged from the dugout everybody went absolutely berserk,” Cramer said. “I of course couldn’t drink beer at 12, but I can tell you I was hung over the next day from the excitement.”

Take a look at the final out of the game and watch how Fidrych celebrates like the Detroit Tigers just won it all!

The Bird was one of a kind.#OTD in 1976, Mark Fidrych dominated the Yankees on Monday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/t1lTVoqhHZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 28, 2022

“I talked to older guys who knew the Babe Ruth era and they said there was more excitement that summer than ever because Fid brought fun back to the game,” former teammate John Wockenfuss said.

During his magical season, Mark “The Bird” Fidrych went 19-9 with a 2.34 ERA on way to being named an American League All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

So, sit back, grab a drink and a snack, and enjoy the full game!

