41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: COVID-19 spread thanks to players “letting their guard down”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is hoping this will be a learning opportunity.

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
Sourcehttps://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/08/03/marlins-ceo-derek-jeter-covid-outbreak/
ViaCBS Miami

The Miami Marlins have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 21 people (including 18 players) in the team’s traveling party testing positive for the illness. All those infected are said to be doing well, ranging from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.

To that end, Major League Baseball has postponed several of their games in an effort to stop the spread.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter spoke on a Zoom conference call earlier today, and provided some details on the genesis of the team outbreak:

“Guys were around each other, they got relaxed and they let their guard down,” Jeter said. “They were getting together in groups. They weren’t wearing masks as much as they should have. They weren’t social distancing. The entire traveling party got a little too comfortable.”

However, Jeter made it clear that it was small infractions and not any “salacious activity” that was responsible.

“Our guys were not running all around town in Atlanta,” he said. “We did have a couple of individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, to get clothes. A guy left to have dinner at a teammate’s house. There were no other guests on site. There was no salacious activity. There was no hanging out at bars, no clubs, no running around Atlanta.”

Jeter is now looking at the situation as a leaerning opportunity for players and teams to take the mandated safety protocols seriously in order to avoid future issues.

“We’ve been given an opportunity to hit the reset button,” Jeter said. “I hope people look at what happened to us and use that as a warning to see how quickly this is able to spread if you’re not following the protocols 100%.”

Miami is scheduled to resume their season tomorrow against Baltimore after more than a week off.

– – Quotes via CBS Miami Link – –

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: COVID-19 spread thanks to players “letting their guard down”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Miami Marlins have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 21 people (including 18 players) in the team's traveling party testing positive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Potential Red Wings free-agent target Robin Lehner kneels for anthem with others (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen players from both the NBA and MLB kneel in silent protest against racial injustices during the playing of the national anthem in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Geronimo Allison explains his reason for opting out

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Geronimo Allison had become the second Detroit Lions player to opt-out of the 2020 season. Following the news, Allison took...
Read more
College Sports

Northwestern pauses team workouts after positive COVID-19 test

Michael Whitaker - 0
A player for the Northwestern Wildcats football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and the school has made the decision to pause team workouts....
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander gets own Topps card after historical performance

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander made history on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out nine straight opponent batters,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers release statement regarding scheduled series vs. Cardinals

Don Drysdale - 0
Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released an official statement notifying their fans that their upcoming four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals has...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers upcoming series vs. Cardinals is not happening

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a tweet from Mark Saxon, the St. Louis Cardinals are not traveling to Detroit, where they were scheduled to play four games...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers told Tuesday’s game is ‘highly unlikely’ to be played

Don Drysdale - 0
It is looking more and more like the Detroit Tigers will end up having at least two days off between games as a report...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.