Jeff Bilbrey

Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 13, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Predictions

Tigers Notes

In the upcoming Marlins vs Tigers matchup, the Detroit Tigers, with a close 20-20 record, gear up to host the struggling Miami Marlins, who hold an 11-31 record, at Comerica Park. This Monday evening clash marks the beginning of a three-game series that could prove pivotal for the Tigers’ quest to surpass the .500 mark.

After a mixed weekend series against the powerful Houston Astros, Detroit is keen to exploit Miami’s vulnerabilities, especially considering the Marlins’ rocky journey marked by consecutive losses to the Philadelphia Phillies before clinching a nail-biter finale. Detroit Tigers‘ fans are anticipating a rebound, hoping the home advantage and a re-energized roster will steer the team toward a win column addition.

Marlins vs Tigers

How to Watch:

Marlins vs Tigers

  • When: May 13, 2024
  • Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)
  • Time: 6:40 PM (Local Time)
  • Streaming: BALLY, ESPN+
  • Local Broadcast: Check regional sports networks
  • Radio Broadcast: 97.1 The Ticket

Odds: Marlins vs Tigers

As the Tigers turn to Matt Manning in the starting pitcher role, his 0-1 record and a 4.24 ERA this season set an uncertain stage. With echoes of his prior rough outings, where he surrendered eight earned runs over 11.1 innings, Detroit’s rotation can’t afford slip-ups against Miami. On the other side, Sixto Sanchez takes the mound for the Marlins, carrying a weighty 7.50 ERA in his 2024 campaign pocket. With both pitchers seeking redemption, this game could turn into an unexpected slugfest.

The Detroit Tigers are in a position to capitalize on their roster’s depth, particularly with Riley Greene and Gio Urshela showing signs of offensive firepower. If Manning can fend off the likes of Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia—who have found their rhythm at the plate recently—Miami might struggle to sustain their recovery from the Sunday high.

Matchup/League Facts:

  • The Detroit Tigers rank among the league leaders in triples.
  • Walks have been an Achilles’ heel for both teams, with the Tigers ranking fifth in walks allowed, and the Marlins last in walks achieved.
  • Detroit’s bullpen and fielding will be under scrutiny after the Tigers allowed a late burst of runs in their series against the Astros.

Marlins vs Tigers: Tonight’s game is not just about improving season records; it’s a test of tenacity for the Tigers’ pitchers and a chance for hitters to shine. It’s an opportunity for Detroit to climb and for Miami to disrupt expectations, making this matchup a subtle yet pivotal point in their respective seasons.

Tigers News Reports

Tigers Notes

U of M

Lions News Reports

Lions News Reports

