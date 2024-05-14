Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 14, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

The Detroit Tigers are sitting at a precarious .500 record, showing glimpses of potential while also battling inconsistencies that have left them fourth in the AL Central. They’re up against the Miami Marlins, who have found themselves in a tough patch, looking to improve upon a challenging start to the season. With the Marlins coming off a six-game losing streak, both teams are at a crossroads; the Tigers could leverage their home-field advantage to climb the standings, while the Marlins desperately need a win to kickstart their season.
How to Watch Marlins vs Tigers
- Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: MLB.TV, BSFL
- Radio Option: Local sports radio network
Odds
- Over/Under: 8.5
- Spread: Tigers favored to win
- Odds found at PickDawgz
Predictions
Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers with an impressive ERA of 2.52 despite his 0-4 record, indicating he’s received poor run support. Ryan Weathers counters for the Marlins with a less flattering 4.54 ERA. Given Olson’s form and the Tigers’ better-than-average team ERA, the smart money might edge toward a Tigers win, but don’t count on a high-scoring affair. Betting on the under seems prudent, predicting the Tigers to eke out a win in a low-scoring game.
More
For the Tigers, this game could mark a turning point to establish a winning streak after a period of inconsistent results. Spencer Torkelson is showing signs of power at the plate, while Riley Greene has been driving in runs consistently. For the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz remains a bright spot in the line-up, offering hope for the struggling offense. As both teams grapple with their issues, this matchup is less about flashy plays and more about the fundamental baseball that could dictate the trajectory of their seasons.
Tigers Recent & Upcoming Games
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|PITCHING MATCHUP
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Tanner Bibee
|May 10
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Casey Mize vs Framber Valdez
|May 11
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Cristian Javier
|May 12
|Astros
|L 9-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Verlander
|May 13
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Matt Manning vs Sixto Sanchez
|May 14
|Marlins
|–
|Reese Olson vs Ryan Weathers
|May 15
|Marlins
|–
|Casey Mize vs Trevor Rogers
|May 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|–
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryne Nelson
|May 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|–
|Jack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
|May 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|–
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 20
|@ Royals
|–
|TBA vs TBA