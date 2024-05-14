fb
Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 14, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

Tigers Notes

The Detroit Tigers are sitting at a precarious .500 record, showing glimpses of potential while also battling inconsistencies that have left them fourth in the AL Central. They’re up against the Miami Marlins, who have found themselves in a tough patch, looking to improve upon a challenging start to the season. With the Marlins coming off a six-game losing streak, both teams are at a crossroads; the Tigers could leverage their home-field advantage to climb the standings, while the Marlins desperately need a win to kickstart their season.

How to Watch Marlins vs Tigers

  • Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: MLB.TV, BSFL
  • Radio Option: Local sports radio network

Odds

  • Over/Under: 8.5
  • Spread: Tigers favored to win
  • Odds found at PickDawgz
Reese Olson detroit tigers

Predictions

Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers with an impressive ERA of 2.52 despite his 0-4 record, indicating he’s received poor run support. Ryan Weathers counters for the Marlins with a less flattering 4.54 ERA. Given Olson’s form and the Tigers’ better-than-average team ERA, the smart money might edge toward a Tigers win, but don’t count on a high-scoring affair. Betting on the under seems prudent, predicting the Tigers to eke out a win in a low-scoring game.

For the Tigers, this game could mark a turning point to establish a winning streak after a period of inconsistent results. Spencer Torkelson is showing signs of power at the plate, while Riley Greene has been driving in runs consistently. For the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz remains a bright spot in the line-up, offering hope for the struggling offense. As both teams grapple with their issues, this matchup is less about flashy plays and more about the fundamental baseball that could dictate the trajectory of their seasons.

Tigers Recent & Upcoming Games

DATEOPPONENTSCOREPITCHING MATCHUP
May 8@ GuardiansL 5-4Reese Olson vs Tanner Bibee
May 10AstrosL 5-2Casey Mize vs Framber Valdez
May 11AstrosW 8-2Tarik Skubal vs Cristian Javier
May 12AstrosL 9-3Jack Flaherty vs Justin Verlander
May 13MarlinsW 6-5Matt Manning vs Sixto Sanchez
May 14MarlinsReese Olson vs Ryan Weathers
May 15MarlinsCasey Mize vs Trevor Rogers
May 17@ DiamondbacksTarik Skubal vs Ryne Nelson
May 18@ DiamondbacksJack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
May 19@ DiamondbacksMatt Manning vs Jordan Montgomery
May 20@ RoyalsTBA vs TBA

