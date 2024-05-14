Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 14, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

The Detroit Tigers are sitting at a precarious .500 record, showing glimpses of potential while also battling inconsistencies that have left them fourth in the AL Central. They’re up against the Miami Marlins, who have found themselves in a tough patch, looking to improve upon a challenging start to the season. With the Marlins coming off a six-game losing streak, both teams are at a crossroads; the Tigers could leverage their home-field advantage to climb the standings, while the Marlins desperately need a win to kickstart their season.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan TV: MLB.TV, BSFL

MLB.TV, BSFL Radio Option: Local sports radio network

Over/Under: 8.5

8.5 Spread: Tigers favored to win

Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers with an impressive ERA of 2.52 despite his 0-4 record, indicating he’s received poor run support. Ryan Weathers counters for the Marlins with a less flattering 4.54 ERA. Given Olson’s form and the Tigers’ better-than-average team ERA, the smart money might edge toward a Tigers win, but don’t count on a high-scoring affair. Betting on the under seems prudent, predicting the Tigers to eke out a win in a low-scoring game.

For the Tigers, this game could mark a turning point to establish a winning streak after a period of inconsistent results. Spencer Torkelson is showing signs of power at the plate, while Riley Greene has been driving in runs consistently. For the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz remains a bright spot in the line-up, offering hope for the struggling offense. As both teams grapple with their issues, this matchup is less about flashy plays and more about the fundamental baseball that could dictate the trajectory of their seasons.

