Michigan State Football: Local Three-Star Running Back Jace Clarizio Commits to Spartans for 2025 squad

Discover how local talent Jace Clarizio's commitment fortifies Michigan State's 2025 lineup, signaling Coach Jonathan Smith's strategic prowess. #GOGreen

What Jared Goff’s Mega Deal Means for Hendon Hooker

Jared Goff has a new deal. What does it mean for Hendon Hooker?

Detroit Lions Bolster Front Office By Hiring 2 Experienced NFL Scouts

Detroit Lions Bolster Front Office By Hiring 2 NFL Scouts.
Jeff Bilbrey

Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 15, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Insights

Tigers Notes

At Comerica Park, the Marlins vs Tigers game sets the stage for Detroit, with a 21-21 record, aiming to capitalize on home advantage. Meanwhile the Marlins, at 11-32, seek a turnaround, boosted by a recent narrow win in extra innings. With Casey Mize pitching for Detroit and Trevor Rogers for Miami, this matchup offers a chance for both teams to end the series positively.

How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
  • Time: 1:10 PM EDT
  • Location: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (Sign up here)
  • Radio: Check local listings for radio broadcasts

Marlins vs Tigers Odds

  • Moneyline: Detroit Tigers -161/ Miami Marlins +135
  • Over/Under: 8
  • Odds sourced from PickDawgz.

Predictions

Casey Mize Marlins vs Tigers

With Mize boasting a solid 3.58 ERA and Rogers struggling, Detroit seems poised to secure a victory. Recent trends favor the Tigers, particularly their resilience against National League opponents post-loss. Coupled with a pitching advantage and Miami’s underdog status, Detroit appears likely to triumph in this competitive duel at Comerica Park.

More

Individual performances will share the spotlight alongside the final score. Riley Greene and Gio Urshela impress with their hitting for Detroit, while Kerry Carpenter and Andy Ibanez contribute consistently. For the Marlins, keep an eye on Bryan De La Cruz, a standout even in daylight games. Amidst the competition, players edge closer to personal milestones, adding to the game’s excitement.

Areas of improvement exist for both teams, from Detroit’s doubles tally to Miami’s slugging percentage. As this series concludes, the focus shifts beyond the day’s outcome, emphasizing momentum as the season progresses.

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions have high HOPE for Mathieu Betts

Will Matthieu Betts help the Detroit Lions pass rush?
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Place Starting Pitcher on Injured List

The Detroit Tigers will be without starting pitcher, Kenta Maeda.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp: Ennis Rakestraw’s Skills Highlight Despite Limited Play

Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp kicked off on Friday.
Lions News Reports

Brad Holmes Discusses Jahmyr Gibbs’ Expanded Role in 2024

Brad Holmes is clearly excited about what the future holds for Jahmyr Gibbs!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. explains why he chose his jersey number

Ennis Rakestraw knows that the player makes the number.
