Marlins vs Tigers Showdown, May 15, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Insights

At Comerica Park, the Marlins vs Tigers game sets the stage for Detroit, with a 21-21 record, aiming to capitalize on home advantage. Meanwhile the Marlins, at 11-32, seek a turnaround, boosted by a recent narrow win in extra innings. With Casey Mize pitching for Detroit and Trevor Rogers for Miami, this matchup offers a chance for both teams to end the series positively.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM EDT

1:10 PM EDT Location: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ (Sign up here) Radio: Check local listings for radio broadcasts

Marlins vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers -161/ Miami Marlins +135

-161/ +135 Over/Under: 8

8 Odds sourced from PickDawgz.

Predictions

With Mize boasting a solid 3.58 ERA and Rogers struggling, Detroit seems poised to secure a victory. Recent trends favor the Tigers, particularly their resilience against National League opponents post-loss. Coupled with a pitching advantage and Miami’s underdog status, Detroit appears likely to triumph in this competitive duel at Comerica Park.

More

Individual performances will share the spotlight alongside the final score. Riley Greene and Gio Urshela impress with their hitting for Detroit, while Kerry Carpenter and Andy Ibanez contribute consistently. For the Marlins, keep an eye on Bryan De La Cruz, a standout even in daylight games. Amidst the competition, players edge closer to personal milestones, adding to the game’s excitement.

Areas of improvement exist for both teams, from Detroit’s doubles tally to Miami’s slugging percentage. As this series concludes, the focus shifts beyond the day’s outcome, emphasizing momentum as the season progresses.