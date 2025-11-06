Former Western Michigan Star Marshawn Kneeland Dies

The football world is mourning the loss of Marshawn Kneeland, a rising defensive star for the Dallas Cowboys and former standout at Western Michigan University. The team confirmed Thursday morning that Kneeland passed away at just 24 years old.

No cause of death has been released.

UPDATE: According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here is the official statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the death of Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland.



The death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



*This statement is for factual informational purposes amid the spread of online rumor* https://t.co/VRQg8FiYiR pic.twitter.com/O08znaXwUQ — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 6, 2025

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said in a statement. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

A Promising Career Cut Short

Kneeland was in the middle of his second NFL season, having appeared in seven games for the Cowboys this year. He recorded 12 tackles and one sack, and just weeks ago, scored his first career touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kneeland’s mix of power, athleticism, and relentless motor made him one of the Cowboys’ most promising young defenders.

From Western Michigan to the NFL

Before reaching the NFL, Kneeland was a force in the Mid-American Conference, where he starred for Western Michigan. He became one of the program’s most respected leaders, earning praise for his work ethic and character both on and off the field.

Tributes Pour In

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, shared an emotional message on Instagram:

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Perzley ended his post by asking for privacy for Kneeland’s loved ones during what he called “an unimaginable time.”

Remembering Marshawn

Kneeland’s story was one of grit and determination, a Michigan kid who turned himself into an NFL player through sheer effort and belief. Coaches, teammates, and fans alike have described him as someone who never took a play off and always lifted those around him.

The Dallas Cowboys and the broader football community are expected to honor his memory in the coming days.

The Bottom Line

Marshawn Kneeland’s journey from Western Michigan to the NFL was marked by perseverance, passion, and purpose. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the sport, and in the hearts of those who knew him.