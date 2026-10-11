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Marvin Harrison Jr. Traded to Texans During Lions Game

Breaking news: Marvin Harrison Jr. Traded to Texans Before Lions Kickoff
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Now we know why. Adam Schefter reported, “Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me.”

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Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Sat Against the Detroit Lions

The Cardinals told Harrison on Saturday that he would be inactive against Detroit while the trade was finished, and he was not at the team’s Saturday night meetings, according to ESPN. Houston completed the deal Sunday afternoon, with the Lions and Cardinals already underway. The Lions defense does not have to face Harrison, and with the trade official he is out of the NFC entirely.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets a Fresh Start in Houston

This is big news for both the Cardinals and the Texans. With Harrison on his way to Houston, he gets a reset alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud. The two played together for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022. This season with Arizona, he played in four games. Harrison caught five passes for 85 yards receiving and one touchdown, along with averaging 17.0 yards per reception. He has been targeted 12 times.

Harrison is only 24 years old and was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by Arizona. In Houston, he gets a second act.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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