Marvin Jones Jr. predicted to head east for 2021 season

Marvin Jones Jr. has been the Detroit Lions‘ most consistent wide receiver over the past five seasons but the will soon come to an end when he becomes a free agent when the new NFL league year begins on March 17.

So, where will Jones Jr. play in 2021?

Well, in a recent piece published on The Athletic, Sheil Kapadia predicts that Jones Jr. will sign with the New England Patriots.

Here is what Kapadia has to say about the prediction.

Marvin Jones (WR): Patriots

Would you believe that over the last five years, Jones ranks 16th among wide receivers in receiving yards and seventh in touchdowns? He was a high-volume option for the Lions in 2020, catching 76 balls on 115 targets for 978 yards and nine touchdowns. As mentioned previously, the Patriots need to upgrade their pass-catchers. Jones would give them a relatively inexpensive, reliable veteran.

Where do you think Jones Jr. will play in 2021?