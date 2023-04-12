When the news broke that the Detroit Lions were bringing back Marvin Jones Jr., it was reported that he was coming back on a 1-year deal worth $3 million, with the potential to reach $5 million with incentives. However, the recently released contract details by Over The Cap, show that the deal is structured in a way that is beautiful for the Lions

Jones Jr. is back with the Lions

His contract has a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.4 million

He also has a $1.6 million prorated signing bonus, spread evenly over the 2023 and 2024 seasons via a voided year added onto his contract

In total, Jones has $3 million guaranteed, but only $2.2 million will count against the 2023 salary cap, with the remaining $800,000 pushed into 2024

The structure of the contract allows the Lions to have more flexibility in managing their salary cap

Marvin Jones Jr.’s contract details with Detroit Lions

Here are the contract details as shown on Over The Cap:

The Bottom Line – A Win-Win for Lions and Jones Jr.

As discussed, the structure of Jones Jr.'s one-year contract with the Lions is even better than initially expected as it will only count as $2.2 million in 2023 and $800,000 in 2024 (voided year). With deals such as this, the Lions can manage their salary cap more effectively, while Jones still receives a guaranteed salary and the potential to earn more through incentives. It's a win-win situation for both parties involved.