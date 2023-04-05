Marvin Jones Jr. to where new number with Detroit Lions

Marvin Jones Jr. is back in the Motor City after officially signing a 1-year deal with the Detroit Lions. After leaving Detroit for Jacksonville following the 2020 season, Jones Jr. spent two seasons with the Jaguars, where he caught 119 passes for 1,361 yards and seven touchdowns. During his first stint with the Lions, Marvin wore the No. 11 jersey, but that will change in his second go-around as he announced on Wednesday that he will become the second player in team history to wear the No. 0 jersey.

Key Points

Marvin Jones Jr. to wear a new number with the Detroit Lions

Just when you thought you would be able to get your No. 11 Lions jersey out of the former Lions jersey section of your closet, Jones Jr. has announced that he will be wearing the No. 0 jersey in 2023. Jones Jr. becomes only the second Lions player to wear the No. 0, with FB Johnny Olszewski wearing the No. 0 jersey in 1961, according to Lions PR. Jones Jr. told media members that the number choice was a family decision.

Bottom Line: Jones Jr. is back where he belongs

Jones Jr.'s decision to wear the No. 0 jersey for the Detroit Lions in his second stint with the team has created a buzz among fans. The move, which makes him only the second player in team history to wear that number, was announced by Jones Jr. himself, citing it as a family decision. The Lions' faithful will be eagerly awaiting the upcoming season to see how the wide receiver performs in his new number and how he contributes to the team's offensive production.