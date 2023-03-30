Marvin Jones Jr. will have HUGE role with 2023 Detroit Lions

As we have been predicting for the entire offseason, Marvin Jones Jr. is back with the Detroit Lions, and his return to the Motor City is being celebrated by fans and pundits alike. On Wednesday, news broke that the Lions are re-signing Jones to a one-year deal worth $3 million, with another $2 million available through incentives. Jones last played for the Lions in 2019, and his return is a welcome one for a team that has undergone significant changes since he last donned the Honolulu blue and silver. Even if Jones Jr. is not a starter for the Lions (he likely will not), he will absolutely play a HUGE role for the team in 2023.

Key Points

Jones Jr. has re-signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $3 million, with another $2 million available through incentives.

Jones will be joining a new-look Lions roster that has undergone significant changes since he last played for the team two years ago.

Jones can play a mentorship role for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, offering tips and tricks on how to elevate their game and serving as a role model on and off the field.

Jones is still a capable receiver who can challenge for snaps and opportunities and could even win a starting role if he outperforms the other receivers in training camp and preseason.

The Lions did not give Jones starter money, but his value goes beyond his salary. He brings leadership, experience, and versatility to the team.

Marvin Jones Jr. to play a HUGE role with 2023 Detroit Lions

While Jones probably won't be a starter, he will play a huge role on the team, especially when it comes to mentoring Amon-Ra St. Brown and the young wide receivers on the roster. As a veteran receiver with more than a decade of NFL experience, Jones can offer St. Brown valuable tips and tricks on how to elevate his game. Jones can also serve as a role model on and off the field, setting an example for the younger players on the team.

But Jones is more than just a mentor to the Lions' young players. He is still a capable receiver who can challenge for snaps and opportunities and could even win a starting role if he outperforms the other receivers in training camp and preseason. Jones has a career average of 13.6 yards per reception and has scored 58 touchdowns in his ten-year career. He is a reliable and consistent target, and Lions QB Jared Goff will likely be happy to have him on the field.

Big Picture: Jones Jr. was signed to be more than a starter

Of course, the Lions didn't give Jones starter money, and his value goes beyond his salary. Jones brings leadership, experience, and versatility to the team. He is a consummate professional who has been praised by coaches and teammates alike for his work ethic and dedication. He is a team player who will do whatever it takes to help the Lions win, whether that means lining up as a slot receiver, blocking on the edge, or mentoring the younger players on the team.

Homecoming for Jones Jr.

In many ways, Jones' return to the Lions is a homecoming. He spent four seasons with the team from 2016 to 2019, and was a fan favorite during his time in Detroit. He was known for his big plays and his clutch performances, and he quickly became one of the most popular players on the team. When he left the Lions to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, it was a bittersweet moment for Lions fans. They were happy for Jones, but sad to see him go.

Now that he's back, Lions fans are excited to see what Jones can do. They know that he will bring energy, enthusiasm, and leadership to the team, and they are hopeful that he can help the Lions as they look to take the next step in 2023. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, and expectations are high for the upcoming season. DJ Chark left for the Carolina Panthers, but with Jones back in the fold, there is reason to be optimistic about the team's future.

Bottom Line: It was wise for the Lions to bring back Marvin Jones Jr.

In the end, the Lions' decision to bring back Jones was a smart one. He is a proven player who has shown that he can be a difference-maker on the field. But more than that, he is a leader and a role model who can help the Lions' young players develop and grow. He is a consummate professional who will do whatever it takes to help the team win, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable as the Lions look to take another step forward in 2023.

