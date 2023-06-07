Marvin Jones says ‘everything’s buzzing’ around Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, WR Marvin Jones Jr. expressed his excitement about being back with the Detroit Lions and the positive energy surrounding the team. Looking out at the practice field during a minicamp session, Jones felt a sense of familiarity and described it as home. Despite significant changes, including a new starting quarterback and coaching staff, Jones emphasized the unity within the locker room. He highlighted the energetic atmosphere that permeates the organization, from players to coaches and even the city itself.

Key Points

Jones acknowledged the need for the team to perform at its best and meet expectations. Despite being one of the oldest players on the roster, Jones draws inspiration from the youthful energy of his teammates, keeping him energized.

“I think we’ve always had a locker room that’s together, but right now, I think, we see just the energy — players, coaches, organization, even the city,” Jones said. “Everything’s buzzing. We’ve just got to put our best foot forward and do what we’re expected to do.”

“Just the vibe of the whole group. Obviously with everybody being so young, it’s good because I still think I’m a kid, too,” Jones said. “As long as they are (young), I am too.

“I love these guys out here. Everybody’s out here working hard, leaning on each other, always asking questions, answering questions, stuff like that. They’re a great group. A group that I’m proud to be apart of.”

Bottom Line – Embracing the Buzz

Marvin Jones' excitement and positive outlook reflect a renewed sense of energy within the Detroit Lions. Despite changes in the roster and coaching staff, the team maintains a strong sense of unity and familiarity. The positive atmosphere, from the practice field to the city, creates a buzz that motivates the players to strive for excellence. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, the combination of experience and youthful energy promises an exciting journey ahead. With the entire organization embracing the buzz, the Detroit Lions are poised to make a statement on the field and captivate fans with their passion and determination.