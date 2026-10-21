Maryland fired head coach Mike Locksley on Wednesday, and Pete Thamel of ESPN was first to report it: “Sources: Maryland coach Mike Locksley has been dismissed. Maryland dropped to 2-5 on Saturday after a last-second loss to Rutgers. Locksley is 39-54 overall at Maryland, including his interim stint in 2015. Maryland is on a bye this week.”

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The school confirmed the change the same day. “Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program,” athletic director Jim Smith said in a statement released by the university. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, already on the Maryland defensive staff, takes over as interim head coach.

Mike Locksley’s Exit Opens the First Power Four Job

Maryland is the first Power Four program to fire its head coach this season, per CBS Sports, which means every athletic director with a shaky staff now has a market to watch. The Terrapins are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, and they have lost 12 straight conference games, the longest active streak in the league.

Five Games Left, Starting Oct. 31 Against Illinois

Maryland is on a bye this week, so Abdul-Rahim gets his first game at home against Illinois on Oct. 31. After that come Purdue on Nov. 7, Wisconsin on Nov. 14, USC on Nov. 21 and Penn State on Nov. 28. The Terrapins do not play Michigan or Michigan State this season.

ESPN’s early list of candidates for the full-time job runs through Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert, Memphis’ Charles Huff, Western Michigan’s Lance Taylor, UNLV’s Dan Mullen and USF’s Brian Hartline. No Michigan or Michigan State assistant is on it. What a Big Ten opening does reach is the player market both in-state programs are already working, from the transfer portal, where Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood’s name is already in circulation, to a recruiting class that just lost the coach who sold it.

A Maryland Commit Says the Phone Is About to Ring

Emerson Lewis, a cornerback in Maryland’s 2027 class, told On3’s Rivals network that the firing caught him off guard. “I’m shocked. I can’t say what I’m going to do with my commitment as of now. I know schools will be texting me a lot soon,” Lewis said.

He has reason to expect the calls. Lewis is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, and 247Sports lists 29 offers on his profile before he committed to Maryland in June. Whoever Maryland hires inherits a roster and a board that other programs will spend the next six weeks picking at, and a job that has not produced a Big Ten winner in years.