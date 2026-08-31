Detroit Lions Sign Promising Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Detroit Lions are bringing offensive lineman Mason Miller back on their practice squad, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Detroit waived Miller Sunday while setting its initial 53-man roster, but after he cleared waivers Monday, the Lions wasted little time getting the versatile offensive lineman back in the building. Detroit’s official cutdown announcement listed Miller among the players waived Sunday.

Miller’s Center Experiment Paid Off

Miller’s return makes plenty of sense after what he did in Saturday’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

With Detroit severely shorthanded at center, Miller was thrown into a position he had virtually no experience playing.

He handled it remarkably well.

Bianchi noted that Miller had an excellent debut at center against Indianapolis, giving Detroit another option behind a position group that has already been hammered by injuries.

The Lions entered the finale without Cade Mays, while Seth McLaughlin had been dealing with a concussion. That emergency situation forced Miller into the middle after Detroit had spent much of camp evaluating him elsewhere along the offensive line.

We recently looked at the uncertainty surrounding Detroit’s center situation entering Week 1, with Juice Scruggs positioned to handle the starting job while Mays recovers.

Miller now gives the Lions another developmental option who has already shown he can step into the middle in a pinch.

Detroit ultimately kept nine offensive linemen on its initial 53-man roster, leaving Miller on the outside despite his strong finish to the preseason.

Now he’s back.

He may not have survived the initial cut to 53, but after what Miller showed against Indianapolis, keeping him around was an easy decision.