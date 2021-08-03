Massive brawl erupts at New York Giants training camp

The pads are on and tempers were flaring at the New York Giants training camp on Tuesday as a massive brawl erupted following a hard hit on RB Corey Clement.

Following the brawl, Giants head coach Joe Judge was absolutely livid as he swore at his players and repeatedly made them run and do push-ups.

