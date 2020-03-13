The Masters makes decision on 2020 golf tournament

It may have taken them a little bit longer to come to their senses but on Friday morning, The Masters made the decision to postpone the 2020 golf tournament.

Below is the statement which was released by Chairman Ridley.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Nation, did the Masters make the right decision?