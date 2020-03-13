38.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
The Masters makes decision on 2020 golf tournament

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It may have taken them a little bit longer to come to their senses but on Friday morning, The Masters made the decision to postpone the 2020 golf tournament.

Embed from Getty Images

Below is the statement which was released by Chairman Ridley.

Nation, did the Masters make the right decision?

