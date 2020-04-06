40.5 F
Updated:

Masters sets new start date for 2020 golf tournament

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Sports have been put on hold and that includes the 2020 Masters.

That being said, the hope is that we find a way to beat Covid-19 sooner than later and that we can resume our everyday activities, which include sports starting back up.

According to a statement which was released on Monday by Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, a new start date for the 2020 Masters golf tournament has been tentatively set.

From Masters.com:

On March 13, we announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur based upon the risks associated with the Coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that continues to impact lives everywhere.

We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions.

In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.

After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision.

Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, provided she remains an amateur. Also, those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year. We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full strength next spring.

We know the effects of these announcements will be far-reaching. Additional information will be made available on Masters.com and ANWAgolf.com as details become known. Your patience is appreciated as we hope and plan for the 84th Masters this November.

Thank you for your continued support and we wish you and your loved ones health and safety during these uncertain times.

Nation, does this get you excited or is it way premature to be setting dates for anything to start back up?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

