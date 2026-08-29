Mat Ishbia Drops Savage Message About Devin Booker Joining Pistons

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia declared that the dream of Devin Booker returning to Michigan to don a Detroit Pistons uniform is dead.

Ishbia was holding what seemed like an impromptu Q&A session with a group of professionals in an office setting when the man behind the camera asked, “Can you trade Devin Booker to the Detroit Pistons?”

Ishbia responded without hesitation: “When I’m dead.”

As if that wasn’t clear enough, he followed up with, “Devin Booker will never be a Detroit Piston.”

The Pistons fan fired back by pointing out that Ishbia is from the Detroit area, a fact Ishbia did not dispute. His response?

“I do not care about the Detroit Pistons.”

Mat Ishbia if he would trade Devin Booker to the Pistons



“When I’m dead, Devin Booker will never be a Detroit Piston. I don’t care about the Pistons at all.” pic.twitter.com/T1RcxxdzWT — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) August 27, 2026

Throw in the fact that Devin Booker put pen to paper on another massive extension that keeps him in Phoenix until age 34, and the hopes of ever seeing Booker in a Pistons uniform may truly be dead for good.

It’s no secret that the Pistons had the chance to draft the Grand Rapids native in 2015, but Detroit instead elected to select Stanley Johnson out of Arizona with the eighth overall pick. Detroit’s decision to take Johnson over Booker has aged about as well as Pistons fans feared.

There have been so many draft blunders by the Pistons front office that it might not even be the worst draft mistake made by Stan Van Gundy during his time as team president.

I’m looking at YOU, Luke Kennard, one pick ahead of Donovan Mitchell…

Before becoming the owner of the Phoenix Suns in 2023, Mat Ishbia grew up in the Detroit suburbs and walked on to the Michigan State men’s basketball team. His Michigan State connection has followed him into his tenure with the Suns, including previous speculation involving his former coach, Tom Izzo.

Ishbia then worked at, and eventually became the CEO of, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) in Michigan.

There certainly is plenty of familiarity between Ishbia and the Pistons, but seeing that Ishbia is the first owner to be caught flopping in an NBA game, it comes as no surprise that he’s not looking to do his hometown team any favors.

They say, “Never say never,” but I think it’s time to say never.

It might not be over until the fat lady sings, but she’s been doing her vocal warm-ups pretty loudly for a while now. There are seven stages of grief, and it’s time for Pistons fans to move from the “bargaining” stage to acceptance.

Because as long as it’s up to Mat Ishbia, don’t expect to ever see Devin Booker as a Piston outside of NBA 2K27.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court Podcast on www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt