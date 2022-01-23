Matchup vs. Matthew Stafford and L.A. Rams could reportedly be Tom Brady’s final NFL game

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is going to consider retirement following the conclusion of this season.

If Brady does decide to ride off into the sunset, Sunday’s matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Rams could be his final NFL game…if he loses.

From NFL.com:

According to a source close to Brady, the public chatter about Brady’s potential retirement at age 44 is, at least, an issue to be concerned about and paid attention to. And no one has swatted it down.

A person close to Brady explained the mentality: At the end of the year, he’ll put the emotions aside, let them pass, then make a decision about whether he wants to return. One cannot anticipate what it will be, the source said. Stay tuned!