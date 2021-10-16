Mathieu Joseph comments on dirty hit on Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings not only lost 7-6 in overtime the Tampa Bay Lightning but they also lost their captain after Dylan Larkin was slammed headfirst into the boards by Mathieu Joseph.

Two days later, Joseph commented on what looked like a dirty hit.

“Borderline hit from me. Never want to injure the guy. It happened really fast. The puck jumped over his stick… I was already committed. I tried to push him. With the speed I had, it looked like I was hitting him from behind. I hope he’s okay.”

