Matt Campbell reveals big plans for Detroit Lions assistant head coach Duce Staley

When the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell away from the New Orleans Saints, Campbell made it clear that he was going to do everything in his power to assemble the best coaching staff possible to work alongside him and GM Brad Holmes to build a winner.

One of those hires is assistant head coach Duce Staley.

On Tuesday, Campbell spoke to the media and when he was asked about Staley’s role as assistant head coach, he made it very clear that Staley is “primed and ready” to be a head coach.

“I told Duce when I was on the phone with him, when I thought that he was about to get out of Philly, or he was thinking about it – I told him, ‘Look, you’re not going to be a token assistant head coach’,” Campbell said. “I’m going to use him, and I plan on using him for some media obligations. I plan on him being a part of –we had him in during our player evaluations on the whole offense and defense, though he wasn’t able to be in there very long because he had to go back with A-Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) and work offensively, but I’m going to keep him abreast of the cap and things of that nature, what we’re trying to do with free agency, guys that I know, even if they’re on defense I want him to have a hand in.”

“I already told him I want him to look over the fine schedule and (we) sit down together. So, I’m going to use this guy. I mean, he’s going to be primed and ready to be a head coach when it’s all said and done. Like, all his bases are going to be covered. He’s going to be able to check off every box and say, ‘All right, I’ve been there. I’ve done that. I know I’ve been trained for this,’ just like Sean (Payton) did for me. He’s going to be a true assistant head coach and if it something goes down (motions as if knocking on wood) and he needs to step into my seat, he’s ready to roll.

So, that’s how I view it. I’ve got a lot of respect for Duce and I think he’s a hell of a man. I think he’s a hell of a coach, and I really do, I believe he’s going to be a head coach in this league sooner than later. Now, hopefully later than sooner, but I know it’s going to happen.”

